Malaika Arora Gave Us One Of The Most Spectacular Fashion Moments With This Traditional Ensemble Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malaika Arora gave us one of the most spectacular traditional fashion moments of this year with this Rohit Bal lehenga set. The supermodel looked divine in this attire, which she wore for the pre-wedding festivities of Akash Ambani. It was an elaborate outfit, which boasted rich fabric and sophisticated craftsmanship. Styled to perfection by Maneka Harisinghani, Malaika was a visual treat.

Dressed in a wine red ethnic ensemble, Malaika teamed her flared skirt with a structured jacket. Crafted out of silk velvet, her attire reminded us of the traditional past of the country. It backed the maximalist phase and was a strict departure from the trending minimalist outfits. Malaika's attire came alive with intricate hand-embroidered motifs, which adorned her skirt and were meticulously stitched on her jacket. This was not an easy ensemble to pull off but Malaika looked effortless in it.

She accessorised her look with statement rings and heavy maangtikka. Her jewellery came from the label, Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The makeup was highlighted by a deep maroon lip shade and dramatic smoky kohl. The sleek middle-parted tresses completed her traditional avatar. We thought Malaika looked beyond amazing. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.