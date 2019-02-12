ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Malaika Arora's Love For Metallics Continues With This Halter Dress

    By
    |
    Malaika Arora shines in gray metallic gown at National Jewellery Awards 2019 | Boldsky
    Malaika Arora Fashion

    Malaika Arora was recently honoured at the National Jewellery Awards 2019 and the diva bowled us away with her fabulous fashion statement. The supermodel sported a bold number and took our breath away. With this dress of hers, her love for metallics continued. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

    Malaika Arora Style

    So, Malaika sported a Jean-Louis Sabaji number that was silver-hued and crafted out of shiny fabric. This asymmetrically draped attire came from the designer's Spring Summer 19 collection. It was a draped gunmetal lamé halter dress and it featured a thigh-high slit. Malaika's dress was certainly figure-hugging and she pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. The actress paired her dress with complementing metallic pencil heels.

    Malaika Arora Dresses

    She notched up her look with light jewellery that came from Khanna Jewellers. She just accessorised her look with delicate studs and chic rings to spruce up her avatar. The makeup was dewy-toned and marked by a nude-toned lip shade, accentuated cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted impeccable tresses completed her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Malaika Arora's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Malaika Arora Insta
    Malaika Arora News

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue