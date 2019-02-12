Malaika Arora's Love For Metallics Continues With This Halter Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malaika Arora was recently honoured at the National Jewellery Awards 2019 and the diva bowled us away with her fabulous fashion statement. The supermodel sported a bold number and took our breath away. With this dress of hers, her love for metallics continued. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

So, Malaika sported a Jean-Louis Sabaji number that was silver-hued and crafted out of shiny fabric. This asymmetrically draped attire came from the designer's Spring Summer 19 collection. It was a draped gunmetal lamé halter dress and it featured a thigh-high slit. Malaika's dress was certainly figure-hugging and she pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. The actress paired her dress with complementing metallic pencil heels.

She notched up her look with light jewellery that came from Khanna Jewellers. She just accessorised her look with delicate studs and chic rings to spruce up her avatar. The makeup was dewy-toned and marked by a nude-toned lip shade, accentuated cheekbones, and smoky kohl. The middle-parted impeccable tresses completed her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Malaika Arora's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.