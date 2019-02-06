ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Malaika Arora Looks Feisty In This Dramatically Embellished Number

    By
    |
    Malaika Arora Fashion

    Glitter and glamour, Malaika Arora had the temperature rising at a fashion show with her fashion statement. She looked fabulous in her unapologetically dramatic gown, which was all things sparkly. It was one of the feisty numbers and the diva pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

    Malaika Arora Style

    Her dazzling gown was designed by none other than Yousef Aljasmi, who is well-known for embellished ensembles. It was a sleeveless dress, which enhanced her slender frame and came alive with intricate jewelled tones and nude-hued fabric. The fringed tassels elevated her attire and added a dramatic touch to her ensemble. The hem of Malaika's gown was slightly flared and that completed her look.

    Malaika Arora Gowns

    She paired her gown with a minimal multi-layered diamond neckpiece by Khanna Jewellers, which totally spruced up her style quotient. The makeup was highlighted by a nude-toned lip shade and smoky kohl accompanied by an eye shadow. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her smoky avatar. So, what do you think about Malaika Arora's gown and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: malaika arora yousef aljasmi
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 15:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue