Malaika Arora Looks Feisty In This Dramatically Embellished Number Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Glitter and glamour, Malaika Arora had the temperature rising at a fashion show with her fashion statement. She looked fabulous in her unapologetically dramatic gown, which was all things sparkly. It was one of the feisty numbers and the diva pulled it off with a lot of aplomb. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

Her dazzling gown was designed by none other than Yousef Aljasmi, who is well-known for embellished ensembles. It was a sleeveless dress, which enhanced her slender frame and came alive with intricate jewelled tones and nude-hued fabric. The fringed tassels elevated her attire and added a dramatic touch to her ensemble. The hem of Malaika's gown was slightly flared and that completed her look.

She paired her gown with a minimal multi-layered diamond neckpiece by Khanna Jewellers, which totally spruced up her style quotient. The makeup was highlighted by a nude-toned lip shade and smoky kohl accompanied by an eye shadow. The side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her smoky avatar. So, what do you think about Malaika Arora's gown and look? Let us know that in the comment section.