ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Malaika Arora Raises The Fashion Bar With Her Ruffled Green Dress

    By
    |
    Malaika Arora Fashion

    Malaika Arora looked stunning in a dress, which we thought was not just about anybody's cup of tea. It was a flared number, which could have easily passed off as a party dress but Malaika wore it for a casual occasion. Yes, the diva was spotted outside a saloon in this dress, which was totally hard to miss.

    Malaika Arora Style

    So, the supermodel, donned this one-shouldered dark green dress, which featured ruffled accents and was unapologetically asymmetrical towards the hem. It was a midi dress and Malaika teamed it with white-hued sports shoes. With this combination, she not only exuded comfy vibes but also proved to us that dresses can be teamed with shoes too.

    Malaika Arora News

    She wore a delicate bangle but mostly kept her look jewellery-free. She accessorised her look with dark shades and the makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look. Malaika looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: malaika arora celeb spotting
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 16:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue