Malaika Arora Raises The Fashion Bar With Her Ruffled Green Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malaika Arora looked stunning in a dress, which we thought was not just about anybody's cup of tea. It was a flared number, which could have easily passed off as a party dress but Malaika wore it for a casual occasion. Yes, the diva was spotted outside a saloon in this dress, which was totally hard to miss.

So, the supermodel, donned this one-shouldered dark green dress, which featured ruffled accents and was unapologetically asymmetrical towards the hem. It was a midi dress and Malaika teamed it with white-hued sports shoes. With this combination, she not only exuded comfy vibes but also proved to us that dresses can be teamed with shoes too.

She wore a delicate bangle but mostly kept her look jewellery-free. She accessorised her look with dark shades and the makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade. The middle-parted ponytail completed her look. Malaika looked awesome as ever. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.