Bold And Yellow, Malaika Arora's Gown Is What We Are Obsessing About Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Malaika Arora made heads turn once again with her dramatic gown, which she wore for the Guide Awards. She was seen in an off shoulder attire, which was beautiful and designed by Iris Serban. With this gown, Malaika upped her fashion game and totally floored us. Let's have a look at her ensemble.

So, Malaika wore a gown, which featured a corset bodice and a free-flowing silhouette. It was a 'Lera' silk pleated gown and she looked truly amazing in it. The chiffon gown came with a train and was accentuated by a front slit. The yellow hue of her gown was absolutely striking and Malaika pulled it off effortlessly.

She wore golden embellished heels with her attire, which complemented the yellow hue of her gown. Malaika accessorised her look with delicate rings, which spruced up her avatar. The makeup was highlighted by a bold red lip shade, well-defined kohl accompanied by an eye shadow, and dewy tones. The impeccable ponytail rounded out Malaika's gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.