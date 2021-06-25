Just In
- 51 min ago Filhaal 2- Mohabbat First Look: Nupur Sanon Is A True Blue Beauty In Her Minimal Makeup Look
- 2 hrs ago Film Promotions: Huma Qureshi And Rasika Dugal Exude Royalty In Their Blue Outfits; Who Looked More Stunning?
- 3 hrs ago COVID-19 Waves Explained: Why Do New COVID Waves Occur?
- 5 hrs ago Prabha Khaitan Foundation's Kalam Series With Celebrated Poet-Scholar Yatindra Mishra On June 25
Don't Miss
- Finance UBS Ups Average Inflation Print To 5 Per Cent With More Upside Risks
- Education BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 To Be Declared Today At 6 PM
- Technology Realme Buds Q2 India Sale On June 30 At 12 PM; Better Than Competition?
- News After ‘then you suffer’ remark, Kerala women panel chief resigns
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan Treats His Fans To Fun Chat Session As He Completes 29 Years In Bollywood
- Sports ICC congratulate New Zealand for clinching World Test Championship title
- Automobiles Audi e-Tron India Launch Confirmed For 22 July: Advanced Electric Vehicle Coming Soon
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In July
Pooja Hegde Looks Like A Dream In Her Elegant Flower-Patterned Saree; Pictures Inside!
The Pan-India actress, Pooja Hegde often treats her fans with stunning pictures of herself on her social media, bringing her A-game to the fashion front. Whether its traditional attire or stylish western wear, this gorgeous actress will make sure to leave you mesmerized.
Recently, Pooja took to her Instagram feed to upload a few pictures of herself in an elegant Manish Malhotra, a flower-patterned saree. Wearing a yellow broad neck blouse with a plain white saree, her net pallu added weight to her attire with heavy flower embroidery looking graceful as ever.
Her caption read, "All dressed up and FINALLY somewhere to go! ☺️"
To add sparkle to her look, the Indian star opted for a diamond ring in one hand and a thick bangle in the other. She complemented the fit with round diamond earrings and a neat low bun as she kept her makeup soft.
On the work front, Pooja has a countrywide lineup of big budget films including Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan, Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligible Bachelor as well as Thalapathy 65 opposite Thalapathy Vijay. She also flew down to Hyderabad recently to get back to the sets of her Pan-India romantic drama, Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. She shared a view of the airport as she wrote, "Time to get back to work.... #RadheShyam."
So, what do you think about this embroidered saree of Pooja Hegde? Let us know that in the comment section.