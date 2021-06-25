Pooja Hegde Looks Like A Dream In Her Elegant Flower-Patterned Saree; Pictures Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Staff

The Pan-India actress, Pooja Hegde often treats her fans with stunning pictures of herself on her social media, bringing her A-game to the fashion front. Whether its traditional attire or stylish western wear, this gorgeous actress will make sure to leave you mesmerized.

Recently, Pooja took to her Instagram feed to upload a few pictures of herself in an elegant Manish Malhotra, a flower-patterned saree. Wearing a yellow broad neck blouse with a plain white saree, her net pallu added weight to her attire with heavy flower embroidery looking graceful as ever.

Her caption read, "All dressed up and FINALLY somewhere to go! ☺️"

To add sparkle to her look, the Indian star opted for a diamond ring in one hand and a thick bangle in the other. She complemented the fit with round diamond earrings and a neat low bun as she kept her makeup soft.

On the work front, Pooja has a countrywide lineup of big budget films including Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh, Pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan, Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligible Bachelor as well as Thalapathy 65 opposite Thalapathy Vijay. She also flew down to Hyderabad recently to get back to the sets of her Pan-India romantic drama, Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. She shared a view of the airport as she wrote, "Time to get back to work.... #RadheShyam."

So, what do you think about this embroidered saree of Pooja Hegde? Let us know that in the comment section.