Airport Fashion: Kriti Sanon And Pooja Hegde Layer Their Outfits Right With Chic Jackets And Flaunt Style! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actresses never fail to make heads turn every time they arrive at the airport flaunting their fashionable looks. Recently, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde were spotted making huge style statements with their airport looks. They both were dressed best in their chic western outfits but what upped their style were the stylish jackets, which they threw over their shoulder. While Kriti gave formal goals in grey jacket, Pooja, on the other hand, rocked the look in orange. So, let us take a close look at their complete attire and decode it.

Kriti Sanon In White Separates And Grey Jacket

Kriti Sanon arrived at the airport flaunting chic style in white separates that consisted of a crop top and high-waist jeans. Her crop top was accentuated by grey-hued embroidered patterns and she layered it with a full-sleeved notch-lapel long grey blazer-type jacket. The Bhediya actress completed her look with a pair of matching pointed pumps and wrapped up her look with a chain-detailed mask. She let loose her mid-parted straight tresses while the brown-hued sunglasses added cool quotient.

Pooja Hegde In Skirt-Top And Orange Jacket

Pooja Hegde sported an off-white T-shirt, which featured graphic prints. She teamed it with stylish denim skirt and looked stunning. The Radhe Shyam actress topped off her ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front orange shirt-type jacket that was accentuated by black buttons and pockets. She completed her look with a pair of brown and white sports shoes and styled her look with a sling bag. Pooja let loose her tresses and rounded out her look with a black mask.

So, what do you think about this stylish airport look of Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde? Let us know that in the comment section.