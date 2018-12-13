Formal And Festive, Priyanka And Nick’s Fashion Statements Were Strong As Ever

Isha Ambani Wedding: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a pastel style lehenga | Boldsky

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas returned from Oman today to attend the wedding ceremony of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. They looked resplendent and sported minimal looks for the occasion. While Priyanka went for a traditional number, Nick kept it western for the occasion- they looked like one awesome global couple.

So, Priyanka wore separates from the label Jade by Monica and Karishma. She wore a coral-hued ensemble that came from their A/W' 18 collection, 'Shreedha'. Priyanka wore a full-sleeved blouse and teamed it with a floor-length voluminous skirt. Her ensemble was meticulously embellished and came alive with vibrant details. She also carried a matching subtly-done dupatta with her and accessorised her look with dazzling bangles and stunning maangtikka. Priyanka's makeup was dewy and the sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her stunning avatar.

Nick, on the other hand, wore a tuxedo and paired it with a classy watch and formal black shoes. Priyanka and Nick swooned us over yet again and we are waiting for their reception too. Don't you think they looked amazing? Let us know that in the comment section.