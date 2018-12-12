Priyanka And Nick's Airport Outfits Are About Bright And Muted Hues

Priyanka Chopra - Nick make STYLISH appearance at Mumbai airport | Boldsky

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas returned from Oman and were papped at the airport. They looked fashionable and are all set to give their second wedding reception. Their airport outfits were about bright and muted hues. Let's see what they wore.

So, Priyanka gave us an amazing lesson in colour-blocking. The newlywed diva wore a one-shouldered top that was splashed in a bright pink hue and teamed it with black jeans and black, grey, and white sports shoes. Her outfit was casual and at the same time, she looked stylish. Priyanka accessorised her look with her mangalsutra and dark shades. Her makeup was marked by a maroon lip shade and the sleek tresses rounded out her look.

Nick's outfit was more suited for the winter season. He wore a multi-hued full-sleeved sweatshirt that was dipped in earthy shades and paired it with denims. He wore white sports shoes and a cap and accessorised his look with dark shades. He also carried a pouch in a cross-bodied style. So, how did you find the latest airport look of Priyanka and Nick? Don't they look awesome together?