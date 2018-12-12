Priyanka And Nick's Airport Outfits Are About Bright And Muted Hues

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas returned from Oman and were papped at the airport. They looked fashionable and are all set to give their second wedding reception. Their airport outfits were about bright and muted hues. Let's see what they wore.
So, Priyanka gave us an amazing lesson in colour-blocking. The newlywed diva wore a one-shouldered top that was splashed in a bright pink hue and teamed it with black jeans and black, grey, and white sports shoes. Her outfit was casual and at the same time, she looked stylish. Priyanka accessorised her look with her mangalsutra and dark shades. Her makeup was marked by a maroon lip shade and the sleek tresses rounded out her look.
Nick's outfit was more suited for the winter season. He wore a multi-hued full-sleeved sweatshirt that was dipped in earthy shades and paired it with denims. He wore white sports shoes and a cap and accessorised his look with dark shades. He also carried a pouch in a cross-bodied style. So, how did you find the latest airport look of Priyanka and Nick? Don't they look awesome together?
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Will Rafale Deal Be Probed? — Supreme Court To Decide Today
-
- Why Is December A Good Month To Invest In Stock Markets?
- Nissan Kicks Review — Should You Buy The Latest Five-Seater SUV From Nissan?
- IPL Auction 2019 — These Five Players May Be Sold For A High Price
- Shahrukh Breaks Silence On His Film With Salman Khan And Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Things To Know About The World's Quad Camera Smartphone
- Mumbai And Its Vintage Parsi Cafes
- Can Meditation Enhance Creativity?