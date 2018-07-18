Priyanka Chopra V/s Shama Sikander: Whose Polka-Dotted Outfit Was More Stunning?

Woah! We saw two nearly similar outfits in a day and couldn't believe our eyes. One was worn by the birthday girl Priyanka Chopra and the other was donned by TV actress Shama Sikander. Their respective attires featured the same colour and print. Both looked awesome in it but while, PeeCee was spotted wearing it for her birthday celebration with Nick Jonas, Shama took to Insta to share the pics of her outfit, which she sported in Capri.

Their outfits featured black tops. And no, that was not the only thing similar about their attires. Their tops had the same revealing neckline and were halter-necked. The only difference was that while Shama's top was sleeveless, Piggy Chop's top was fully-sleeved.

Coming to the bottoms of their outfits, both played with polka-dots. Their bottoms were splashed in pristine white colours and accentuated by black polka dots. But Shama wore a sheer skirt with a front slit and Priyanka wore a retro-styled high-waist baggy pyjamas. Priyanka teamed her ensemble with beige-hued sandals and Shama wore white coloured block heels.

They both opted to keep their wavy tresses loose and slightly messy too. We are confused that who looked better. Who do you think looked more awesome-Priyanka or Shama?