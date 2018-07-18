Subscribe to Boldsky
Priyanka Chopra V/s Shama Sikander: Whose Polka-Dotted Outfit Was More Stunning?

By
Priyanka Chopra Birthday

Woah! We saw two nearly similar outfits in a day and couldn't believe our eyes. One was worn by the birthday girl Priyanka Chopra and the other was donned by TV actress Shama Sikander. Their respective attires featured the same colour and print. Both looked awesome in it but while, PeeCee was spotted wearing it for her birthday celebration with Nick Jonas, Shama took to Insta to share the pics of her outfit, which she sported in Capri.

Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra
priyanka.news

Their outfits featured black tops. And no, that was not the only thing similar about their attires. Their tops had the same revealing neckline and were halter-necked. The only difference was that while Shama's top was sleeveless, Piggy Chop's top was fully-sleeved.

Shama Sikander movies

Coming to the bottoms of their outfits, both played with polka-dots. Their bottoms were splashed in pristine white colours and accentuated by black polka dots. But Shama wore a sheer skirt with a front slit and Priyanka wore a retro-styled high-waist baggy pyjamas. Priyanka teamed her ensemble with beige-hued sandals and Shama wore white coloured block heels.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
priyanka.news

They both opted to keep their wavy tresses loose and slightly messy too. We are confused that who looked better. Who do you think looked more awesome-Priyanka or Shama?

Shama Sikander movies
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 18, 2018, 16:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 18, 2018
     

