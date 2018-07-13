Priyanka Chopra's Orange Pantsuit Is The Brightest Outfit We Have Seen In Ages

When it comes to fashion, Priyanka wears what others would be scared to even try. The gorgeous actress can literally sport anything and make it look rocking. She dresses so confidently and you can not even think of putting her in a box- her style sense is as diverse as the roles she plays on the screen.

This time, she left no stone unturned to surprise us and had us gasping for breath. The 'Baywatch' star didn't wear yellow, or a white, or a purple, but a bright orange attire. And we have to agree that this extremely vibrant outfit could have easily been an easy recipe for trollers, but Priyanka nailed it.

It was a fluorescent pantsuit that blazed bright but only made our eyes get wider. This full-sleeved pantsuit was such a difficult attire to carry that we have to give PeeCee full points to pull it off. It was a crisp V-necked pantsuit with a heavy bodice and Priyanka teamed it with matching straight-fit cigarette pants.

She wore lighter-hued embellished sandals with her orange attire and left her side-swept hair loose. Her makeup was quite dewy and she accessorised her kickass look with sleek danglers.

A post shared by Team Priyanka Chopra (@team_pc_) on Jul 12, 2018 at 11:57pm PDT

Well, her pantsuit is the best we have seen in months. Priyanka Chopra truly dresses for fun and we love that about her. She clearly seemed to be enjoying herself sitting on a swing against a dreamy backdrop at Vogue x Saks event.

We might have got a colour inspiration but that colour is kinda tough to pull off, isn't it?