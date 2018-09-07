Priyanka Chopra Gave Us Quirky Fashion Goals With A Street-style And A Party Look

There's nobody in the Hindi film industry, who can jazz up an outfit better than the global fashion icon, Priyanka Chopra. Ever since 'Quantico', she has been bringing alive the streets of New York with her fashion statements. She has also been gracing the high profile parties and wearing the grooviest of outfits. In other words, Priyanka has mastered the art of slaying it. Her fashion is mind-blowing and she is not the one to stick to the norms - her style is ever evolving.

So, this time Priyanka Chopra made heads turn as she attended the Fashion and Media Awards 2018. Actually, she took the front row at one of the hottest functions of the year. Priyanka's attire was about giving the LBD (little black dress) a quirky touch. Her separates were from one of her favourite designers, Dion Lee. It was a structural dress and she looked so party-ready in it. Priyanka wore a sleeveless blouse and teamed it with a crisp skirt.

It was a figure-flattering dress and the special effect came in the form of crisp ruffled details, which were attached to her skirt. She completed her look with bondage-inspired pencil heels. Her makeup was dewy and highlighted by sleek middle-parted tresses.

Coming to her street look, it was a floral blast and a wearable fashion inspiration too. So, with perhaps a cup of coffee in her hand, Priyanka walked down the streets wearing a mustard-yellow hued top and she teamed her top with a flowy floral skirt that featured a deep slit. It was accentuated by the myriad type of flowers printed on a skirt that was dipped in the shades of powder blue, black, and green. Her skirt was evidently eye-catching and definitely left us all with the skirt goal of the weekend. She also draped a crisp coat probably to keep herself not only warm but also to add a contrast to her outfit.

Priyanka teamed her ensemble with yellow-hued retro sandals and dark shades. She also carried a side bag with her and left her wavy tresses loose.

It is hard for us to decide which look of Priyanka's we loved more as they both were different and really good. Which look of Priyanka Chopra's you loved more?