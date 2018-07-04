Subscribe to Boldsky
Priyanka Chopra Stepped Out In This Classy Dress But With Someone Cuter Than Nick Jonas

By
Priyanka Chopra fashion

Priyanka Chopra's close friend and Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma took to Instagram to share a picture of her friend walking hand in hand with someone more adorable than Nick Jonas. And we are pretty sure, Nick is not going to mind her walking with this another boy. Well, why would he because the diva was walking with a two-year old boy Ahil, who is the son of Arpita and Aayush Sharma.

So, PeeCee again made a fashionable splash and this time she took an elegant turn. She wore a tuxedo-styled shirt dress by DVF and looked amazing as hell. Her attire was dipped in a deeper shade of red and fitted her like a glove. It was collared and structural and so very chic. We thought her outfit was classy and a guaranteed head turner.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas

Styled by her favourite stylist Mimi Cuttrell, Piggy Chops accessorised her outfit of the day with a stylish white Fendi handbag, Alexandre Birman golden sandals, and small oval-shaped frames. She also wore a sleek golden pendent to complete her graceful avatar. And well, her dewy makeup was highlighted by bold red lip shade and she side-swept her hairdo in her signature style.

Well, we are totally blown away by her style and can't stop ourselves from 'aww-ing' after watching this cute picture. Thanks Arpita for sharing this stylish moment with your followers.

