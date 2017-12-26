Priyanka Chopra's Trio OOTD For The Weekend Can Leave You Stunned

If we had to give the most spontaneous and stylish Bollywood actress of this weekend, it would be none other than the stunning Priyanka Chopra herself.
Priyanka was spotted in three different events and in all of them, she carried some amazing style books.
At The UNICEF's Event
Priyanka attended an event conducted by the UNICEF on Friday. Priyanka was wearing this amazing floral style book. She was wearing a floral salwar suit as a part of her OOTD and rocked it to the core, matching it with white bellies.
On The Sets Of India's Next Superstar
On the sets of India's Next Superstar, Priyanka Chopra was the sizzling guest on Friday. The actress slayed in in her lace white. The strapless dress looked exotic on PeeCee and she matched it with a pair of beige heels.
At A Wedding
Just like her look book for the UNICEF's event, PeeCee had donned a traditional look for the wedding ceremony. She was wearing a sequin chiffon saree, which she paired with dangling earrings and a tiny bindi. This look too was equally stunning like the others.
The Indo-Western Attires Match
The weekend has been a style topsy turvy for PeeCee. Switching Indian attires to Western ones and then again getting back to the square one might have been hectic, but Priyanka managed it with such sass and style.