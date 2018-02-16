Subscribe to Boldsky
Priyanka Chopra Slaying In A Monochrome As She Poses In Shoot-Breaks

priyanka chopra shooting in new york

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture from her shoot diaries in New York and we are drooling over her style book, yet again. This picture was taken in-between her shooting.

She posted a picture, standing beside a coffee and bagels stall, captioning it as, 'Just a girl and her coffee cart'. We must say, she looks amazing in the white trench coat with black skinny trousers and suede platform heels. She also wore a pair of black gloves and aviators to make the look appear more sexier.

We also saw a picture of PeeCee in the same attire while shooting. There, we saw her with her co-stars and crew members.

Did you like this look of PeeCee's? Isn't she slaying?

Check out some pictures from her on-shoot diaries of Quantico.

Story first published: Friday, February 16, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
