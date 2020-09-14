Just In
On 8 Years Of Barfi!, Priyanka Chopra Aka Jhilmil’s Pretty Outfits From The Film Decoded
Directed by Anurag Basu, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz starrer Barfi! was released on 14 September 2012. The film depicted the story of Murphy 'Barfi' (Ranbir), a deaf-mute boy and his relationships with Shruti (Ileana) and Jhilmil (Priyanka), who is autistic. The film was a blockbuster and turned out to be one of the highest grossing films of 2012. The film won several awards and each actor's performance was highly appreciated, especially of Priyanka Chopra's, as it was a very different and tough role for her, and she absolutely nailed it flawlessly.
Priyanka looked extremely cute in her short hair and pretty outfits in the film. She just stole our hearts and we can safely say this that it was one of her best performances. As Barfi clocks 8 years today, let us take a look at some of her lovely looks from the film and decode it.
Priyanka Chopra In Skirt-Top And Red Jacket
Priyanka Chopra sported this outfit for many scenes in the film. She donned a powder-blue tee and teamed it with an off-white flared knee-length skirt. The actress layered her outfit with a full-sleeved open-front red jacket and completed her look with a pair of black shoes. She let loose her statement curly tresses and wore a plain white hairband. Minimal makeup marked by light-pink lip shade rounded out her look. Priyanka also carried a red sling bagthat matched with her jacket.
Priyanka Chopra In A Shirt And Skirt
For one of the poster looks, Priyanka Chopra opted for a full-sleeved classic-collar off-white shirt and tucked it with a high-waist blue skirt. Her skirt featured intricate checked embroidered patterns and she completed her look with a pair of brown socks and black shoes. The actress upped her look with huggie earrings and bracelet, and sported a white hairband. Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look.
Priyanka Chopra In A Pink Shirt And Brown Skirt
Priyanka Chopra was decked up in a full-sleeved classic-collar light-pink shirt and teamed it with a high-waist brown skirt. It was an embroidered skirt, which was accentuated by white patterns. She wore a pretty printed hairband and enhanced her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade.
Priyanka Chopra In A Yellow Striped Saree
Priyanka Chopra tried to copy Ileana D'Cruz's look in the movie and looked super cute in a yellow saree. Her yellow saree was accentuated by orange and green striped patterns. She draped the pallu of her saree in a classic way and teamed it with a full-sleeved round-collar white blouse. The diva let loose her curly tresses and wore a white hairband. Filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy lip shade elevated her look.
Priyanka Chopra In A Red Top And Brown Pants
In one of the scenes, Priyanka Chopra was seen dressed in a full-sleeved round-collar red top, which was accentuated by subtle white prints. Her top featured side slits and she teamed it with brown-hued pants. The diva let loose her tresses without any hairband and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip shade.
So, what do you think about these outfits of Priyanka Chopra from Barfi!? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Sony Music India Vevo