On 6 Years Of Mary Kom, Priyanka Chopra’s Distinctive Outfits From The Film Decoded Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, biographical sports film Mary Kom was released on 5 September 2014. Starring Priyanka Chopra as Mary Kom, the film depicted Kom's journey of becoming a boxer to her victory at the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo. The film was a blockbuster hit and turned out to be the first Hindi film to be screened on the opening night of 2014 Toronto International Film Festival.

Talking about the lead actress, well, Priyanka Chopra stunned us with her brilliant performance in the film and bagged many awards. It was a big treat to watch her nailing her character not just on the acting front but also with her different outfits. From the main boxer costume to casual outfits to gorgeous wedding gown, she rocked distinctive looks on-screen and impressed us. As Mary Kom clocks 6 years today, let us take a glimpse of her outfits from the film and decode it.

Priyanka Chopra In A Blue Jersey Priyanka Chopra was decked up in a sleeveless round-collar blue jersey, which was accentuated by white-hued text prints and a small logo of the Indian flag. While she was going for the boxing match, she was wearing blue boxing gloves and a matching-colour helmet. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and light pink lip shade rounded out her look. Priyanka Chopra In A White Bridal Gown In the song Sukoon Mila, Priyanka Chopra was seen dressed up in a beautiful white gown like a Christian bride. It was a V-shaped neckline flared ball gown, which was accentuated by intricate patterns and embroidered net sleeves. She completed her look with a pair of white heels and draped a white sheer veil over her head. The actress upped her look with a silver-toned necklace and a pretty floral tiara. Slight contouring marked by pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and red lip tint elevated her look. Priyanka Chopra In A Red Costume Priyanka Chopra donned a quarter-sleeved full-length red costume, which featured white text patterns and black knotted detailing. She wore red boxer gloves and a black and blue printed headband. Filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade wrapped up her look. Priyanka Chopra In A Printed Top Priyanka Chopra was decked up in a half-sleeved slight off-shoulder light-blue top, which was accentuated by intricate white patterns. She teamed her top with denim jeans and flaunted all her medals. The diva pulled back her poofy tresses into a hairdo and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Priyanka Chopra In A Black Jacket In one of the scenes, Priyanka Chopra was seen sporting a full-sleeved chain-detailed black jacket that featured white text prints, red stripes, and a logo of Indian flag. She teamed her jacket with denim jeans and carried a blue-hued bag. The diva wore a black headband that featured intricate white prints and looked cool while the black reflectors added stylish quotient to her look. Priyanka Chopra In A Green Top And Striped Bottoms In the song Chaoro (lori), which was sung by Priyanka Chopra herself, we saw the actress sporting a half-sleeved plain light green top. She teamed her top with white bottoms that featured brown stripes and draped a purple dupatta around her neck. The actress pulled back her fringe-detailed tresses into a ponytail and wrapped up her look with minimal makeup marked by pink lip shade.

Pic Credits: Zee Music Company