On 16 Years Of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Fashion From The Film's Hit Songs

Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bollywood's romantic-comedy hit film titled Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was released on 30 July 2004. The film starred super stars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar with the leading lady Priyanka Chopra. Not just the script of the film was appreciated but it's each song became super hit and everyone's favourite. Of course the two actors made everyone groove as they danced their heart out in the songs, but it was Priyanka Chopra, who took over the audience's attention with her sizzling looks and fashionable appearances.

As Mujhse Shaadi Karogi clocks 16 years today, let us take a look at Priyanka Chopra's stunning fashionable outfits from the hit songs of the film.

Priyanka Chopra In Mujhse Shaadi Karogi Song In the title track of the film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Priyanka Chopra was dressed like a Christian bride and looked extremely beautiful. She donned a strappy white sequin mini dress, which she teamed with a pair of white heels. To give the bride feel, the diva draped a net white dupatta over her head and wore a pretty white tiara. She accessorised her look with a silver-toned neckpiece and a bracelet and wrapped up her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, and nude lip shade. Priyanka let loose her poofy tresses. Priyanka Chopra In Laal Dupatta For the song, Priyanka Chopra was decked up in a beautiful red lehenga, which was accentuated by white crystal-detailed embroidered work and navy-blue patterns at the hem. She paired her lehenga with a half-sleeved midnight-blue choli that featured silver stars. The actress upped her look with a laal dupatta that had golden border. On the jewellery front, she opted for a gold-toned maang tikka, a pair of jhumkis, red and golden bangles, and rings. Priyanka left her mid-parted straight tresses loose and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light-pink lip shade. Priyanka Chopra In Rab Kare For the song Rab Kare, Priyanka Chopra was again dressed up in a traditional attire. She wore a yellow lehenga that featured intricate brown prints at the border. The diva teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved matching choli, which was accentuated by maroon-hued patterns. She draped a dual-toned (red and yellow) dupatta over her head and notched up her look with a gold-toned maang tikka, a necklace, and yellow bangles. Filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Priyanka Chopra In Aaja Soniye Priyanka Chopra literally sizzled in the song Aaja Soniye in her gorgeous black dress. She wore a sleeveless halter-neck plunging-neckline black flared dress, which featured net-fabric bodice and high-low hemline. The actress completed her look with a pair of black heels and accessorised her look with drop earrings and bracelet. She let loose her straight tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Priyanka Chopra In Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din In the beginning of the song Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, Priyanka Chopra was seen sporting a sleeveless halter-neck powder-blue mini dress. Her pretty bodycon dress featured blossoming dark-shade floral prints and wrapped her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. The diva let loose her wavy tresses and styled her sunglasses over her head.

Pic Credits: T-Series