Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Her Major Fashion Moments And Why They Were So Discussed

Ever since she became Miss World in 2000, Priyanka Chopra Jonas became the most talked-about celebrity in the Indian film industry. She quickly landed roles in movies but it was with movies such as Fashion, Dostana, and 7 Khoon Maaf that the actress began to be taken seriously. She has done diverse roles like Barfi and even got a big break in Hollywood with Quantico. Post Quantico, she had been invited to a number of major award ceremonies like Emmys, Academy Awards, and more, where she got the spotlight from the international media. Priyanka is regular at Met Gala and in fact, last year in 2019, she joined the prestigious host committee. A month later, the diva even travelled to France to be a part of the Cannes Film Festival.

While Priyanka Chopra is an established actress particularly in the Indian cinema, she has made a mark even in Hollywood. She is one of the most featured and followed Indian celebs in Hollywood and with husband Nick Jonas, she has appeared in the Jonas Brothers superhit songs videos such as Sucker and What A Man Gotta Do. The actress is a treat to watch on-screen. She has taken many chances and made bold choices but not just on the acting front. Priyanka has also made a huge mark in fashion too and more so because of her Hollywood career. However, it's not to say that she didn't give us huge fashion moments in India too. Either through movies or events, or even her wedding, there are some defining and most-discussed fashion moments of Priyanka Chopra that we have talked about on her birthday today. Born on 18 July 1982, here are fashion moments and why they were big, of the birthday girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl Song Saree

In 2008 winters, Priyanka Chopra Jonas became among the most influential Indian celebrities after her movie Dostana, which also had Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in the lead. In the movie, Priyanka Chopra gave us a number of bold western fashion moments and inspired so many women with her smouldering looks. The movie had her flaunting more western outfits but the movie also gave her a big traditional moment with the song, Desi Girl. Yes, she earned the title, Desi Girl after this iconic song. She wore a Manish Malhotra saree for the song, which was beige-golden in hue. She teamed his amazing subtly-embellished six yards saree with a halter neck bikini blouse. Well, she created quite a contemporary look with this saree and why this saree became among the most-discussed outfit of that year was not only because it trended in the market but there was one more reason. The other reason was that this saree worn by Priyanka Chopra broke the myth that Sarees are not sexy enough. Moreover, after this saree look of hers, women got more inspired to wear sarees to cocktail and other functions.

Priyanka Chopra's Dress For Royal Wedding

About 10 years later, after her famous Manish Malhotra Desi Girl saree, Priyanka Chopra again gained attention with her lavender attire for the Royal Wedding. She even told the People magazine that she has to wear a hat to this thing that she's going to soon. She also added that a friend of hers recommended a fascinator. "I didn't know what that meant, so I googled, 'What is the meaning of a fascinator?'" Well, the Baywatch actress certainly hinted that she is going to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. For the occasion, she wore lavender attire by Vivienne Westwood and it consisted of a structured blazer and skirt. She paired it with a matching Philip Treacy hat and accessorised her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery. Her heels were transparent and Priyanka's much-anticipated attire did fall into the royal dress code.

However, her dress gained attention with some praising her fashion sensibility and other criticizing. The strongest negative remark came from Indian politician Jaya Jaitly, who tweeted, "How sad an Indian actor attended the royal wedding in UK should dress like a British aristocrat at Ascot rather than represent a free and independent India in a beautiful sari." The former Samata Party's President Jaya Jaitly's tweet was widely criticised and a number of people defended Priyanka Chopra's right to wear what she wants.

Priyanka Chopra's 2017 Met Gala Dress

Between 2008 and 2018, Priyanka Chopra has given us so many wow-worthy fashion moments. While this year Met Gala is cancelled amid Coronavirus pandemic, in 2017 Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a Met Gala debut. With her Met Gala appearance, she made Met Gala famous in India like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had made Cannes Film Festival talked-about in India. Now, Met Gala is a platform for high surreal fashion and Priyanka Chopra Jonas even in her debut didn't disappoint. She didn't play safe at all and wore a custom Ralph Lauren trench coat costume that was in the tune with the theme of the year, which honoured designer Rei Kawakubo. The train in her outfit was 20 foot long, which was record-breaking in itself and the train was detachable too - an addition Ralph Lauren made just three days before the fashion's biggest event. The dress was so long that Priyanka had to come to the venue on a bus or a van. She looked chic with her high bun and edgy jewellery. The makeup was bold too. This attire earned her more than 15,000 tweets. Her costume also became a subject for memes but a number of serious fashion critics loved her costume choice. While she was already a fashion queen in India, this fashion outing of hers went in her favour and a number of leading international magazines took interest in her fashion game.

Priyanka Chopra's Emmys 2016 Red Gown

For the Emmy Awards 2016, Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned us all with her gorgeous red gown by Jason Wu. In her stunning gown, Priyanka Chopra looked every inch a global fashion icon. She attracted the attention of media and critics with her flowy one-shoulder red gown that featured slit on the shoulder and cascaded beautifully. She also twirled for the shutterbugs and made headlines because of her smiling twirling moments. Some netizens even pointed out that Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked like the emoji of a girl dancing in a red dress. On Jimmy Fallon's show, Priyanka also told Jimmy, "I walked out with this big train and I did it for the first time cause it's so pretty and I felt princess and after I twirled once, I was doing it all night." She also said that she's a twirling dance emoji now and that Tom (Hiddleston) made her twirl. Yes, appearing on the stage with Tom Hiddleston made her gown even more talked about.

So, her appearance with Tom Hiddleston made news and it is said to have attracted Taylor Swift's attention. Taylor Swift, who was Tom Hiddleston's ex-girlfriend, released a new number, Look What You Made Me Do, in which she also wore a red dress but not exactly like Priyanka Chopra's. However, a number of viewers speculated that Taylor's dress was pretty similar to Priyanka's. Moreover, the lyrics of the songs were also speculated and it seemed to a lot of viewers that Taylor Swift is taking a dig at Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Gown

Priyanka Chopra Jonas had two weddings - one was a Christian wedding and another was an Indian wedding. Her red lehenga for the Indian wedding was designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and her white-hued wedding gown was crafted by none other than her favourite Ralph Lauren. Talking about her Christian wedding gown, it didn't invite meme thankfully but a lot of praises. It was too exquisite and featured some interesting details. The gown took a total of 1,826 hours of dedicated craftsmanship. The tulle veil of the gown was 75 ft, probably the longest veil ever. If that didn't make your jaws drop enough, her gown was accentuated by 2 million mother-of-pearl sequins. It also had Swarovski embellishment and crystal accents. This resplendent gown of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' was also given a personalised touch. One special feature about her attire was that it included a piece of wedding dress that her mother-in-law Denise Jonas wore on her wedding. The gown was also embossed with embroidered messages that included her parents' name, the wedding month, and Nick Jonas' full name. Apart from that, the words such as 'Compassion', 'Family', 'Love', and mantra - 'Om Namaha Shivay' were also stitched on her gown. Priyanka Chopra's Ralph Lauren gown became the most inspiring wedding gowns ever because of its grandness and personalisation.

Priyanka Chopra's Grammys 2020 Gown

For the Grammy 2020, Priyanka Chopra made a bold entry with Nick Jonas. She wore a plunging neckline gown by Ralph & Russo. It was a sequin kimono-style gown, which was white in colour and featured ombré tassel sleeves. 3D Organza petals and opal stones were also a part of the gown. The metallic gown also featured subtle floral accents and Priyanka accessorised her look with complementing earrings and rings. She looked stunning but post her appearance, she was on the receiving end of body shaming. A number of people commented negatively on her dress for it was risqué but then a lot of leading ladies in the industry came in support of Priyanka Chopra too. Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was among the main who supported Priyanka and she penned down a note appreciating Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her dress choice and slamming men, who body shame.

This dress was also compared to Jennifer Lopez's green Versace dress, which was why also her dress was in the news. But there was one more strong reason why Priyanka's dress made the news but it is not known to many. She told the US Weekly that the designer duo found this tulle, which matched with her skin tone in order to avoid a wardrobe malfunction. She revealed that the tulle fabric, which was hard to identify and was like netting, held the dress together. Wow! Now that was some designing genius.

So, which big fashion moment story of Priyanka Chopra Jonas you found the most interesting? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram