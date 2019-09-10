ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas' The Sky Is Pink Outfits Are In Tune With Sensibilities Of Modern Women

    By
    |

    The Sky Is Pink opened to positive reviews. It is a family drama that revolves around a family, which is put to test after the couple's (Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas) daughter (played by Zaira Wasim, who was recently in news for quitting Bollywood) is diagnosed with terminal disease. Well, it is a refreshing movie, which is based on a true story but the movie also offered us a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's wardrobe in the movie. Priyanka plays the role of a modern mother and so her outfits are in tune with contemporary sensibilities. Of course, there is minimalism but there is also high fashion. Let's talk about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' fashion in the movie.

    So, in the movie, Priyanka is a departure from the sindoor-clad and mangalsutra-wearing traditional woman. Her ensembles are laidback and fuss-free. Her attires for The Sky Is Pink are typically what women of today could relate to. In the beginning, she is seen as a jovial woman dressed in a floral billowing top and denims, hugging her lover (Farhan Akhtar). Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also seen in those understated salwar kameezes, which are floral and elegant. In one of the scenes of The Sky Is Pink, her maroon dupatta look absolutely had all our attention.

    However, she donned more western outfits than traditional ensembles in the movie in order to bring alive the character. Also, we felt that with the help of outfits, her character helped generate empathy from the modern women too. Well, costumes do help in establishing a connect with the character. The outfits become very technical in shaping the character. Her many moods are reflected with her ensembles. For instance, her black and white striped outfit seemed like an ideal wear for a casual family discussion. For a yacht scene with her family in the movie, Priyanka Chopra is seen in a red sheer resort-wear. Her swanky yellow top and white skirt with light accessories is what most of us could see ourselves wearing when shopping at a mall.

    But at the same time, in one of the hospital scenes, she is seen in something as basic as a red sweater. Her makeup in the scene is natural and her look is finished with a ponytail. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' outfits are so believable and she looks convincing.

    The costume designer of The Sky Is Pink is Eka Lakhani.

    More PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue