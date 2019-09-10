Priyanka Chopra Jonas' The Sky Is Pink Outfits Are In Tune With Sensibilities Of Modern Women Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

The Sky Is Pink opened to positive reviews. It is a family drama that revolves around a family, which is put to test after the couple's (Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra Jonas) daughter (played by Zaira Wasim, who was recently in news for quitting Bollywood) is diagnosed with terminal disease. Well, it is a refreshing movie, which is based on a true story but the movie also offered us a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's wardrobe in the movie. Priyanka plays the role of a modern mother and so her outfits are in tune with contemporary sensibilities. Of course, there is minimalism but there is also high fashion. Let's talk about Priyanka Chopra Jonas' fashion in the movie.

So, in the movie, Priyanka is a departure from the sindoor-clad and mangalsutra-wearing traditional woman. Her ensembles are laidback and fuss-free. Her attires for The Sky Is Pink are typically what women of today could relate to. In the beginning, she is seen as a jovial woman dressed in a floral billowing top and denims, hugging her lover (Farhan Akhtar). Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also seen in those understated salwar kameezes, which are floral and elegant. In one of the scenes of The Sky Is Pink, her maroon dupatta look absolutely had all our attention.

However, she donned more western outfits than traditional ensembles in the movie in order to bring alive the character. Also, we felt that with the help of outfits, her character helped generate empathy from the modern women too. Well, costumes do help in establishing a connect with the character. The outfits become very technical in shaping the character. Her many moods are reflected with her ensembles. For instance, her black and white striped outfit seemed like an ideal wear for a casual family discussion. For a yacht scene with her family in the movie, Priyanka Chopra is seen in a red sheer resort-wear. Her swanky yellow top and white skirt with light accessories is what most of us could see ourselves wearing when shopping at a mall.

But at the same time, in one of the hospital scenes, she is seen in something as basic as a red sweater. Her makeup in the scene is natural and her look is finished with a ponytail. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' outfits are so believable and she looks convincing.

The costume designer of The Sky Is Pink is Eka Lakhani.