Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Bag Best Dressed Honour For Their All-White Cannes 2019 Outfit

Be it at Met Gala or Cannes Festival, the made-in-heaven couple, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas always give us major couple fashion goals. On a number of occasions, they have colour-coordinated their outfits, which had also thrown light on their great chemistry. The duo's fashion statements have attracted the global audience, which is why the couple recently topped the Best Dressed Couple Of The Year 2019 list of People magazine, making them the first ever couple to bag the style honor by the magazine.

The magazine's Best Dressed Of The Year title cover features Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in white coordinated outfits, which they donned at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. With their white ensembles, they gave us an unforgettable Cannes 2019 red carpet fashion moment. Let's take a close look at their outfits.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a strapless floor-sweeping white gown by Georges Hobeika, which was marked by a flared silhouette. She looked nothing less than a pretty doll in her dreamy attire. Her gown was accentuated by a sheer bodice that was notched up by ruffled accents. Her beautiful white layered gown look was enhanced by a matching diamond neck piece and complementing earrings from Chopard. Priyanka Chopra upped her look with an impeccable ponytail and looked a class apart. The mininal make-up highlighted by a matte pink lip shade rounded out her look.

On the other hand, Nick Jonas looked dapper in an all-white tuxedo, the hue of which matched with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas' gown. He colour-blocked his white ensemble with black shoes. Priyanka and Nick deserve the honour and we congratulate the adorable couple for this great achievement.

