Grammy Awards 2020 Or Golden Globes: Priyanka And Nick Looked Better At Which Event?

Come 2020 and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas graced two major award ceremonies - one was the Golden Globes 2020 and the other one was the Grammy Awards 2020 (held on January 26 in Los Angeles, USA). The celebrity couple's fashion game began on a high note at this year's Golden Globes but the same we couldn't say about the Grammys 2020.

So, let's take a look at their fashion game and find out why their one event's fashion game wowed us and the other one didn't.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas At Golden Globes 2020

For the Golden Globes 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a pink gown by Cristina Ottaviano and Nick Jonas kept it simple in a black-hued formal suit. What we loved about their outfit game was it was so well co-ordinated. The diva wore a pink gown that featured a deep neckline and we loved that this gown was so sophisticated and classy. She teamed it with pointed pumps and carried a Jimmy Choo clutch with her and the diamond Bulgari neckpiece went well with her attire. The studs went well with her look too. The makeup was beautifully done here and the side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar. As for Nick Jonas, we loved the old-fashioned vibes, his suit exuded. He looked classy as well and we totally liked the overlapping detail on his jacket.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas At Grammys 2020

Now, when it came to Grammys 2020, their outfit game failed to leave a mark on us. Priyanka Chopra, particularly, didn't look stunning in her sequinned Ralph & Russo kimono attire. Her attire was so ill-fitted and that naval accessory brought her look notches down. The earrings were fine and the makeup too but it's just the gown that we didn't look. Nick Jonas' suit, unlike the last time, failed to impress us. It looked too blingy. Yeah, this time, we are disappointed with their fashion game but we are sure that they will wow us in upcoming award events.

So, what do you think about Priyanka and Nick Jonas' Golden Globes 2020 and Grammys 2020 fashion? Which one did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram