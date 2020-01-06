Golden Globes 2020: From Priyanka-Nick to Ellen And Portia, Couples Who Gave Us Major Fashion Goals!

View this post on Instagram #GoldenGlobes2020 💗 @nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 5, 2020 at 9:14pm PST Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas This power couple never seems to have a misfire. Priyanka Chopra wore a pink off-shoulder gown with a long trail and looked stunning. She accessorised the look with a diamond necklace and studs, and a chunky ring. Her hair styled in classic loose waves with a deep side-part gave her a regal look. Her better half, Nick Jonas looked every part classy and charming in a buttoned-up black suit that featured an interesting tie.

View this post on Instagram Gracias @dolcegabbana 💖💖💖 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 5, 2020 at 10:49pm PST Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello The Spanish beauty, Sophia Vergara graced the Golden Globes red carpet in a strapless maroon mermaid gown and looked ethereal. Glittery copper embroidery was used along the borders of her gown. Joe Manganiello complemented the gorgeous Modern Family actress in a black tuxedo. An interesting detail of his ensemble was the glittery flaps of the pockets of the tuxedo.

Embed from Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres And Portia de Rossi There is no one, and we mean no one, who can pull off a pant-suit as Ellen does. For the dazzling night, The Ellen DeGeneres Show host wore an embellished navy blue suit with a classic button-down black shirt. Her wife, Portia de Rossi took a page out of Ellen's fashion book, ditched the gown and wore a black pantsuit with a black tie. While Ellen paired her look with black pointy-toe lace-up formal flat shoes, Portia completed her attire with a pair of black stilettos.

View this post on Instagram So wonderful to be surrounded by so many lovely and talented people ❤️✨ #GoldenGlobes A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Jan 5, 2020 at 8:44pm PST Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Nicole Kidman looked gorgeous in a red strapless gown with a flowing train. Her dress cinched at the waist and featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorised the look with golden earrings, bracelet and a few rings. The strapless red heels went perfectly with the dress. Meanwhile, Keith Urban looked every bit handsome in a tailored black suit with a button-down white shirt and a black tie. He completed the look with a pair of black formal shoes.

View this post on Instagram Kit and Rose at the 2020 Golden Globes! via @thewitcherofficial A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonig) on Jan 5, 2020 at 4:35pm PST Kit Harington And Rose Leslie The Game of Thrones couple, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie made an awwdorable appearance on the red carpet of Golden Globes. Kit looked charming in a black pantsuit paired with a black button-down short. Rose complemented her handsome husband in an embellished green gown that featured a sheer skirt. The couple looked picture perfect as they posed for the camera.