    Golden Globes 2020: From Priyanka-Nick to Ellen And Portia, Couples Who Gave Us Major Fashion Goals!

    The 77th edition of the Golden Globe Awards, held on Sunday, January 5, created quite a sensation on the red carpet. This awards show is nothing less than a fashion riot, with all the best in the industry in attendance in some glamorous avatars. The 2020 edition of the Golden Globes, however, was special, with love in the air and celebrity couples giving some major couple fashion goals! From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, there were many star couples that set the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020 on fire with their sizzling chemistry and style statement.

    Let's take a look at the couple who impressed us with their style sense and owned the 2020 Golden Globes red carpet.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas

    This power couple never seems to have a misfire. Priyanka Chopra wore a pink off-shoulder gown with a long trail and looked stunning. She accessorised the look with a diamond necklace and studs, and a chunky ring. Her hair styled in classic loose waves with a deep side-part gave her a regal look.

    Her better half, Nick Jonas looked every part classy and charming in a buttoned-up black suit that featured an interesting tie.

    Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello

    The Spanish beauty, Sophia Vergara graced the Golden Globes red carpet in a strapless maroon mermaid gown and looked ethereal. Glittery copper embroidery was used along the borders of her gown.

    Joe Manganiello complemented the gorgeous Modern Family actress in a black tuxedo. An interesting detail of his ensemble was the glittery flaps of the pockets of the tuxedo.

    Ellen DeGeneres And Portia de Rossi

    There is no one, and we mean no one, who can pull off a pant-suit as Ellen does. For the dazzling night, The Ellen DeGeneres Show host wore an embellished navy blue suit with a classic button-down black shirt.

    Her wife, Portia de Rossi took a page out of Ellen's fashion book, ditched the gown and wore a black pantsuit with a black tie. While Ellen paired her look with black pointy-toe lace-up formal flat shoes, Portia completed her attire with a pair of black stilettos.

    Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban

    Nicole Kidman looked gorgeous in a red strapless gown with a flowing train. Her dress cinched at the waist and featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorised the look with golden earrings, bracelet and a few rings. The strapless red heels went perfectly with the dress.

    Meanwhile, Keith Urban looked every bit handsome in a tailored black suit with a button-down white shirt and a black tie. He completed the look with a pair of black formal shoes.

    Kit Harington And Rose Leslie

    The Game of Thrones couple, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie made an awwdorable appearance on the red carpet of Golden Globes. Kit looked charming in a black pantsuit paired with a black button-down short. Rose complemented her handsome husband in an embellished green gown that featured a sheer skirt. The couple looked picture perfect as they posed for the camera.

    Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet

    The handsome hunk, Jason Momoa took a break from the classic black and gave a green touch to his ensemble at the Golden Globes. He wore a green velvet blazer at the event and paired it with a black shirt and a black pant. He accessorised the look with a chunky green necklace and a couple of green rings. The look was completed with a pair of formal black velvet shoes.

    Lisa wore a sheer beige gown with a huge leafy print on the front. Her gown featured bishop sleeves and a floor-touching trail. The couple sizzled at the red carpet and their stunningly unique ensembles definitely set them apart from everyone.

