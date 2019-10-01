Priyanka Chopra Wows Us With Her Pink Maxi Airport Look And Green Pant Set Promotional Look Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Shonali Bose's upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink film is releasing in just ten days. The leading lady of the film Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been promoting the film across the nation with co-star Farhan Akhtar.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra jetted off to Jaipur for the film's promotional event and was spotted at the airport by the shutterbugs. Once again, the actress was seen sporting pink outfit and she looked absolutely pretty. For for the promotional event, the Aitraaz actress opted for a stunning forest green top and pants. So, let's take a close look at her airport and promotional outfit and decode it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Pink Maxi

So, at the Jaipur airport, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted in a three-fourth cuff-sleeved V-shaped neckline long blush pink maxi dress, which was accentuated by dark pink floral accents and green leaves patterns. The light-hued thick belt added structure to her flowy attire. As always, Priyanka Chopra ditched accessories and upped her look with her statement wrist watch. The Mary Kom actress left her side parted shoulder-length wavy tresses loose and spruced up her look with soft contouring and pink lip shade. She dipped her nails in light-hued lacquer. The oversized round reflectors added a cool quotient.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas In A Forest Green Pant Set

So, for the promotional event in Jaipur, Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a forest green pant set by Lela Rose. Her outfit consisted of a full-sleeved embroidered round neck tucked-in top, which was accentuated by embroidered net work at the neckline and puffed arms. Styled by Ami Patel, she paired her top with an oversized matching pants. The Don actress completed her look with pointed sandals. Priyanka accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned hoops, which came from Studio Metallurgy by Advaeita Mathur. The desi girl pulled back her mid-parted side-bangs messy tresses into a low bun. She softly contoured her T-zone and cheekbones. Priyanka Chopra rounded out her look with thick filled brows, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade.

In pink maxi dress, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked extremely pretty while in forest green pant set, she looked sophisticated. So, we liked both the outfits.

What do you think about Priyanka Chopra's looks? Which look of hers did you like more, aiport look or promotional look? Do let us know in the comment section.