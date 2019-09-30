Just In
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Polka Dot Sari In The Times Of Bling Has All Our Attention
Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunted unusual patterns in the times of bling. The diva draped a sari for The Sky Is Pink promotions and she won the internet with her attire. It was a polka-dotted number and suddenly, while scrolling through her social media feed, we came across this refreshing look. She inspired us to think that what was about this sari that caught our attention.
Firstly, we felt that she gave us a break from the Hindi film industry-inspired numbers. Her sari was not only a humble piece but it was also not in tune with the modern sensibilities. Priyanka's sari, which was by Sabyasachi, reminded us of the good old times, when people played with patterns more than crystals. The point here is that with this sari, she brought back a sari pattern, which is long-forgotten. Not many designers experiment with polka-dotted sari and so Priyanka in her polka-dotted sari was like a breath of fresh air. So, you see that how Priyanka Chopra inspired us to bring back the 80s sari prints. Sometimes, the old-fashioned ensembles is all what we need to make heads turn.
It was a white sari with a splash of red polka dots. She paired it with a tailored full-sleeved blouse and accessorised her look with stunning precious rings. The elaborate jewellery also upped her look. Her jewellery also came from Sabyasachi's eponymous label. The makeup game was strong with a deep red lip shade, smoky kohl, nudish-red cheekbones, and a small black bindi. The impeccable bun rounded out her avatar. Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked awesome as ever and gave us a simple yet amazing sari goal of the day. So, who are all going to invest in polka-dotted saris? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.