Of Cute Denim Dress And Pink Tresses, Priyanka Chopra's Look Reminds Us Of The Early Teen Days Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently at Jimmy Fallon's show and she channelled the school days look. The actress, who sports the most fashionable of outfits, donned a very old-school outfit for the 'EW!' segment. So, Jimmy played Sara and wore a blonde wig and a purple dress and Priyanka played Sara's best friend, Mia.

Talking about Priyanka Chopra, she wore a cute denim dress and teamed it with a tee, like we used to do in our early teens. It was a colourful attire and her denim dress was accentuated by vibrant orange, purple, and maroon flower cut-outs. One of the straps of her dress was also detailed with bright rainbow-hued ribbons. The white tee was enhanced by colourful stripes on the border and yellow prints at the center.

Priyanka elevated her schoolgirl quotient by accessorising her ensemble with classic beady red, orange, and blue bracelets. Her makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. However, it was her side ponytails, which made a lot of difference to her look. Those messy tresses were partly coloured bubblegum pink and the bright butterfly-inspired rubberbands added to her look. Well, she inspired us to embrace our inner child for a change and some fun. Didn't Priyanka look just refreshing?