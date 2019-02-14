TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- This Valentine’s Day, While We Dine And Wine, Let’s Do Something That Matters
-
- Mahindra XUV300 Launched In India; Prices Start At Just Rs 7.90 Lakh
- 9 Upcoming Whatsapp Features To Watch Out For
- Gully Boy — First-Day Box Office Prediction Crosses Rs 15 Crore
- ISL — NorthEast Climbs Above Mumbai
- 7 SIPs Where You Can Invest Small Amounts Of Rs 500
- Anantapur — An Arresting Town Cradled In The Eastern Ghats Of Andhra Pradesh
- Alia Bhatt’s Latest Pantsuit Is Edgy And Trendy
Of Cute Denim Dress And Pink Tresses, Priyanka Chopra's Look Reminds Us Of The Early Teen Days
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently at Jimmy Fallon's show and she channelled the school days look. The actress, who sports the most fashionable of outfits, donned a very old-school outfit for the 'EW!' segment. So, Jimmy played Sara and wore a blonde wig and a purple dress and Priyanka played Sara's best friend, Mia.
Talking about Priyanka Chopra, she wore a cute denim dress and teamed it with a tee, like we used to do in our early teens. It was a colourful attire and her denim dress was accentuated by vibrant orange, purple, and maroon flower cut-outs. One of the straps of her dress was also detailed with bright rainbow-hued ribbons. The white tee was enhanced by colourful stripes on the border and yellow prints at the center.
Priyanka elevated her schoolgirl quotient by accessorising her ensemble with classic beady red, orange, and blue bracelets. Her makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. However, it was her side ponytails, which made a lot of difference to her look. Those messy tresses were partly coloured bubblegum pink and the bright butterfly-inspired rubberbands added to her look. Well, she inspired us to embrace our inner child for a change and some fun. Didn't Priyanka look just refreshing?