ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Of Cute Denim Dress And Pink Tresses, Priyanka Chopra's Look Reminds Us Of The Early Teen Days

    By
    |
    Priyanka Chopra Fashion
    Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently at Jimmy Fallon's show and she channelled the school days look. The actress, who sports the most fashionable of outfits, donned a very old-school outfit for the 'EW!' segment. So, Jimmy played Sara and wore a blonde wig and a purple dress and Priyanka played Sara's best friend, Mia.

    Talking about Priyanka Chopra, she wore a cute denim dress and teamed it with a tee, like we used to do in our early teens. It was a colourful attire and her denim dress was accentuated by vibrant orange, purple, and maroon flower cut-outs. One of the straps of her dress was also detailed with bright rainbow-hued ribbons. The white tee was enhanced by colourful stripes on the border and yellow prints at the center.

    Priyanka Chopra Jimmy Fallon
    Instagram

    Priyanka elevated her schoolgirl quotient by accessorising her ensemble with classic beady red, orange, and blue bracelets. Her makeup was light and highlighted by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. However, it was her side ponytails, which made a lot of difference to her look. Those messy tresses were partly coloured bubblegum pink and the bright butterfly-inspired rubberbands added to her look. Well, she inspired us to embrace our inner child for a change and some fun. Didn't Priyanka look just refreshing?

    Read more about: priyanka chopra jimmy fallon
    Story first published: Thursday, February 14, 2019, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue