Erica Fernandes Is The Epitome Of Beauty In Her Pretty Anarkali And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Prerna Sharma aka Erica Fernandes is one of the most beautiful faces in the Indian television. And when she decks up in her lovely hand-picked outfits, she inspires us fashionable over and over again again. It was just a couple of days ago when the actress treated us with her lovely white saree look and now she has left us absolutely speechless with her sophisticated ethnic look in a pretty printed anarkali. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Erica Fernandes was decked up in a round-collar three-coloured (orange, black, and silver) anarkali, which came from the label Debyani. Her beautiful flared anarkali was accentuated by block patterns and intricate prints. She layered her anarkali with a full-sleeved floor-touching number that featured subtle green and orange patterns. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of red-pearl detailed delicate earrings from the label Kohar by Kanika.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Erica sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, soft blush, and matte red lip tint, spruced up her look. The diva left her side-parted tresses loose and looked gorgeous as ever.

So, what do you think about this ensemble of Erica Fernandes? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shrushti