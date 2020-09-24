Ankita Lokhande Or Erica Fernandes, Whose White Saree Is Prettier And Who Pulled It Off Better? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Indian Television actresses Ankita Lokhande and Erica Fernandes always have something special in their fashion wardrobe to inspire us from. And so, we love scrolling their Instagram feeds as much as we love watching them on our TV screen. Recently, the divas shared a series of pictures from their latest photoshoot that left us totally speechless. Flaunting pretty white sarees, they both looked absolutely beautiful. So, let us take a close look at their attire and find who nailed the white saree look better.

Ankita Lokhande In A White Saree

Ankita Lokhande sported a beautiful white saree and looked gorgeous as she posed while laughing her heart out. Her white saree was accentuated by dotted prints and hand-embroidered floral patterns at the border with a golden stripe. She draped the floor-touching heavily embroidered pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a sleeveless plain white blouse. The Pavitra Rishta actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and spruced up her look with red teeka, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Ankita let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses.

Erica Fernandes In A White Saree

Erica Fernandes was decked up in a pristine white saree, which came from Niharika Kamani's collections. Her saree featured tiny dotted-type prints and hand-embroidered lace border. She draped the sheer pallu of her saree in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved blouse. Her pretty blouse was accentuated by designer checked patterns while the white-pearl detailed drop earrings from the label Kohar and a lovely set of bangles upped her look. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress left her side-parted braids-detailed sleek tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by a tiny silver bindi, subtle kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, elevated her look.

So, whose saree did you like more? Who according to you pulled off the white saree better? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Ankita Lokhande, Erica Fernandes