Erica Fernandes And Karishma Tanna's Classy Outfits Are What You Must Add To Your Travel Wardrobe

It's been almost seven months that we haven't stepped out to meet our friends, visit our favourite restaurants, or gone for an exotic vacation, due to coronavirus pandemic. We understand you're missing the fun, which you used to have earlier while travelling. From investing in a good camera to curating the travel-perfect outfits, the preparations used to start a month before.

But wait, let's not waste this valuable time thinking when those days will be back! Those days will definitely be back and so why not make the best out of this time in curating our travel wardrobe with best outfits. Recently, TV actress Erica Fernandes and Karishma Tanna shared their pictures in classy outfits on Instagram and gave us major goals. While Erica looked sophisticated in her cream wrap dress, Karishma flaunted a blue striped dress. So, let us take a close look at their outfits, which will up your travel wardrobe.

Erica Fernandes In A Cream Wrap Dress

Erica Fernandes sported a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline cream-hued wrap dress and looked a class apart in it. Her dress featured button-down detailing and a few pleats. The matching statement beltcinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of studs and a delicate bracelet. She let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Karishma Tanna In A Blue Striped Dress

Karishma Tanna was decked up in a strappy halter-neck pretty dress, which came from the label Appapop. Her dress was accentuated by blue and white striped patterns and tassel-detailing. The leather brown knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Sanju actress completed her look with a pair of brown-hued flip flops and notched up her look with gold-toned earrings and bracelet. She let loose her long tresses and elevated her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, and light-pink lip shade.

