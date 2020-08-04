ENGLISH

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actress Erica Fernandes Exudes Festive Vibes In A Sober Pristine White Suit

    By
    |

    Prerna Sharma aka Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes is one of the most beautiful and brilliant actresses in the TV industry. In fact, she is among the rare actresses, who has absolutely different and unique fashion sense. Each outfit in her fashion wardrobe is worth-investing in and we just can't stop admiring her in her latest ensemble. Lately, Erica took to her Instagram feed to share a few pictures from her recent photoshoot. Dressed up in a lovely sober white suit, she exuded festive vibes and gave us major fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Erica Fernandes was dressed to impress in a beautiful pure white suit, which came from the label Mulmul. Her suit consisted of a sleeveless kurti, which was accentuated by lace border and long tassels at the border. She teamed her kurti with matching pants and completed her look with a pair of mules from the label Durvi that featured white stone-detailing. The actress accessorised her look with pretty silver-toned metallic earrings and stylishly flaunted a blue-hued printed clutch.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Erica slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink blush, and matte pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her fringe-detailed into a half-hairdo and let loose the remaining highlighted tresses.

    Erica Fernandes looked extremely pretty in her white suit. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Erica Fernandes

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
