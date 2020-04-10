Erica Fernandes’ Not-So-Casual Outfit Is All We Need To Look Fashionable Without Much Effort Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Popularly known for her portrayal as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica Fernandes is among the rare actresses in TV industry who doesn't need fashionable outfits to look gorgeous. Her causal fashion choices are equally worth-watching. During these quarantine days, the diva has been treating her fans with her throwback pictures in wow outfits. Recently, Erica shared a picture on her Instagram feed, where she is seen sporting not-so-casual outfit at a wonderful place and giving major goals to all the women in the town. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Erica Fernandes donned a high-neck collar plain green-hued tee, which she layered with a full-sleeved matching winter jacket. Her jacket was accentuated by heavy feather-detailing that added dramatic quotient to her look. She teamed it up with midnight-blue hued denim jeans and completed her look with a pair of black leather boots, that also featured feather-detailing and subtle checkered patterns. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with nude-toned sling bag.

On the makeup front, Erica slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The fashion diva pulled up all her tresses into a high bun, which went well with her look.

We really liked this outfit of Erica Fernandes. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Erica Fernandes

