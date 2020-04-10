ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Erica Fernandes’ Not-So-Casual Outfit Is All We Need To Look Fashionable Without Much Effort

    By
    |

    Popularly known for her portrayal as Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica Fernandes is among the rare actresses in TV industry who doesn't need fashionable outfits to look gorgeous. Her causal fashion choices are equally worth-watching. During these quarantine days, the diva has been treating her fans with her throwback pictures in wow outfits. Recently, Erica shared a picture on her Instagram feed, where she is seen sporting not-so-casual outfit at a wonderful place and giving major goals to all the women in the town. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, Erica Fernandes donned a high-neck collar plain green-hued tee, which she layered with a full-sleeved matching winter jacket. Her jacket was accentuated by heavy feather-detailing that added dramatic quotient to her look. She teamed it up with midnight-blue hued denim jeans and completed her look with a pair of black leather boots, that also featured feather-detailing and subtle checkered patterns. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with nude-toned sling bag.

    On the makeup front, Erica slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone and cheekbones. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The fashion diva pulled up all her tresses into a high bun, which went well with her look.

    We really liked this outfit of Erica Fernandes. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Erica Fernandes

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil Contestant Meera Mitun's Black Gown Is Perfect To Flaunt At Your Bestie's Engagement

    READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION

    More ERICA FERNANDES News

    Story first published: Friday, April 10, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 10, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue