Erica Fernandes Is An Angel With Wings In A Pretty Flared Dress And We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Her!

Erica Fernandes is currently seen playing the character of Prerna Sharna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and through her brilliant performance, she has won many hearts. On the fashion front too, the diva has also inspired her fans with her fashionable outfits and motivational quotes, which she quite consistently posts on her Instagram. Recently, Erica shared a couple of throwback pictures, where she is seen sporting a beautiful blue-hued dress. Posed against a backdrop of stone-made wings,, the actress looked no less than an angel. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Erica Fernandes donned an off-shoulder light-blue hued flared midi dress and looked absolutely beautiful. Her bardot dress was accentuated by overlap detailing on the bodice and sharp pleats. She completed her look with a pair of brown-hued flip flops. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress accessorised her look with silver-toned wrist bands, rings, and white nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Erica slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses.

Giving life lessons to her fans, Erica captioned her picture as, 'Don't let anyone's ignorance, hate, drama, negativity stop you from being the best person you can be. #staypositive #stayhealthy #stayhome #staysafe instadaily #instagram #igers #ericafernandes #ejf #dubai #throwback'.

Erica Fernandes is really a very inspiring and strong woman. Talking about her fashion, well we can safely say that the way the actress pulls off each attire of hers, it's not everyone's cup of tea. So, what do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Erica Fernandes

