From Karisma Kapoor To Sanya Malhotra, Who Wore The Comfiest Airport Outfit Ever? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

About last night, we saw popular divas flaunting humble outfits at the airport. From Karisma Kapoor to Sanya Malhotra, we witnessed divas in the simplest of ensembles. These divas inspired us to make comfort the priority when it comes to jet-setting. Their outfits were something that we could easily ace too. Let's decode their outfits and looks, which have completely stunned us.

Divya Khosla Kumar

So, Divya Khosla Kumar was spotted at the airport in her colour-blocked ensemble, which consisted of a tee and shorts. Her t-shirt featured an inspiring and positive message. It was dipped in a neon yellow hue and she paired it with high-waist black shorts. Well, apart from her ensemble, her purse and flats also caught our attention. She wore vibrantly embellished slippers and carried a multi-hued textured bag with her, which totally wowed us. The makeup was enhanced by a pink lip shade and complementing highlighted cheekbones. The side-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Karisma Kapoor

The very stylish Karisma Kapoor usually wears the most humble and relatable airport outfits and this time was no different for her. Karisma also played with contrasts and teamed her tee with pyjamas. She paired her purple tee with black trousers and beckoned us to make use of wardrobe basics whilst travelling. Karisma wore black slippers and dark shades. Her makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and the ponytail rounded out her avatar. Well, the diva gave us a fuss-free airport outfit of the night.

Erica Fernandes

TV actress, Erica Fernandes made a strong case for the colour black and leather pants. She wore a black tee, which read, 'How Sweet' and paired it with straight-fit black leather pants. She also wore a complementing jacket, which featured eye-catching insect prints. We were much impressed with Erica's airport outfit, which she teamed it with loafers. Her makeup was enhanced by contoured cheekbones, pink lip shade, and subtle kohl. The ponytail completed her airport avatar.

Sanya Malhotra

B-town divas have again popularised traditional wears. The latest celeb to give us an ethnic outfit goal was none other than Sanya Malhotra, who was spotted at the airport in a salwar suit. Sanya donned a flared and asymmetrical ivory kurta, which was full-sleeved. Her kurta was notched up by pretty floral prints and she teamed it with printed palazzo pants. The actress also draped a yellow dupatta, which went well with her ivory attire. The blue and pink Kolhapuri flats spruced up her desi avatar and she also accessorised her look with oxidised earrings. She carried a side bag with her and the makeup was marked by a pink lip shade. The impeccable hairdo rounded out her airport look.

So, whose airport look and outfit you liked the most and found the comfiest? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.