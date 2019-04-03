ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Pooja Hegde Has An Ethnic Dress Code For Women Who Like It Totally Simple

    By
    |
    Pooja Hegde Fashion

    Pooja Hegde looked ethereal as ever in her traditional attire. Her fashion statement was something that could have been easily aced. Pooja wore a humble ensemble and totally took a departure from the typical trendy wears. It was a perfect wear for those want to keep it simple. Let's decode her outfit and look.

    Pooja Hegde Style

    Her outfit consisted of a collared flared kurta that was quarter-sleeved and intricately-patterned. Her kurta was ivory-hued and adorned with delicate floral accents. Pooja's kurta was asymmetrical and she paired it with beige pyjamis, which contrasted her attire. She teamed it with embellished golden juttis and carried a black textured pouch with her.

    Pooja Hegde News

    Her makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The sleek side-parted tresses notched up her ethnic avatar. Pooja looked beautiful in her ethnic ensemble. So, what do you think about her traditional attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: pooja hegde celeb spotting
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 15:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 3, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue