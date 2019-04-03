Pooja Hegde Has An Ethnic Dress Code For Women Who Like It Totally Simple Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Pooja Hegde looked ethereal as ever in her traditional attire. Her fashion statement was something that could have been easily aced. Pooja wore a humble ensemble and totally took a departure from the typical trendy wears. It was a perfect wear for those want to keep it simple. Let's decode her outfit and look.

Her outfit consisted of a collared flared kurta that was quarter-sleeved and intricately-patterned. Her kurta was ivory-hued and adorned with delicate floral accents. Pooja's kurta was asymmetrical and she paired it with beige pyjamis, which contrasted her attire. She teamed it with embellished golden juttis and carried a black textured pouch with her.

Her makeup was nude-toned and enhanced by a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The sleek side-parted tresses notched up her ethnic avatar. Pooja looked beautiful in her ethnic ensemble. So, what do you think about her traditional attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.