Pooja Hegde’s Eco-Friendly Look Is Not Fancy And We Love It

We particularly admire a celebrity when they take a stand for a cause that concerns most of us. And we like them more when they are able to deliver the message fashionably. The latest one to do that was Pooja Hegde. The actress picked up the environment as the issue and happily promoted sustainable fashion.

The actress not only gave us eco-friendly wear goals but also showed us how to rock the airport fashion. Pooja sported the limited edition 'Earth Tee' from the label Grassroot by Anita Dongre and well had our eyes popping out. She looked so on point in her t-shirt, which she paired with distressed classic blue denim jeans.

Her round neck tee was slightly grey in colour and featured leafs prints. She kept it simple and accentuated her look with white and black sports shoes. Apart from her Earth tee, what really caught our attention were her geometrical shaped royal blue shades that covered half her face. She carried a side bag, which went perfectly well with her attire.

Her middle-parted hair was messy but looked great on her. Her lips were light pink in shade and suited her look.

We thought she looked awesome and glad that for a change some tinsel town star looked believable and yet smart. We hope you liked her casual look as much as we did?