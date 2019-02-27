ENGLISH

    Of Summer Wine And Some Desi Vibes, Pooja Hegde's Dress Is Totally Mood-winning

    By
    |
    Pooja Hegde Fashion

    Pooja Hegde was like a breath of fresh air in her summery dress, which was designed by Anita Dongre. The 'Mohenjo Daro' actress looked effortlessly beautiful in her ensemble, which was totally summer-worthy and lightweight. Her dress was enhanced by desi sensibilities and we absolutely loved it.

    Her dress came from the latest, ' A Summer Reverie' collection of the designer and Pooja carried it with a lot of ease. She inspired us to wear this ensemble, which consisted of a sleeveless halter bodice that featured a slit neckline and was beautifully structured. The skirt was flared and marked by a flowy silhouette. This ensemble of hers was splashed in yellow hue and sprinkled with floral accents. The bodice also had a whiff of minty green tinge.

    Pooja Hegde Style

    Pooja looked lovely and paired her maxi dress with embellished jootis, which upped her style quotient. She teamed her attire with elaborate earrings from the label, Azotiique by Varun Raheja, which totally went well with her attire. The makeup was dewy-toned with a pink lip shade, highlighted cheekbones, and dramatic kohl accompanied by shimmering golden eye shadow. The sleek middle-parted tresses rounded out her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Pooja Hegde's fashion statement and look? Feel free to share views on the comment section.

    Read more about: pooja hegde anita dongre
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 27, 2019
     

