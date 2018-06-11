Star-Struck! Pooja Hegde Looks Sooo Beautiful In Her Red Ethnic Attire

We were clearly missing the 'Mohenjo Daro' actress Pooja Hegde and here she was finally at Baba Siddique's Iftar party. The actress made a stunning entry and like Katrina Kaif, she donned a bold colour that left our jaws dropping.

Pooja looked regal in her red outfit, and, though a difficult hue to carry, the diva pulled it off like a pro. We couldn't stop staring at her and she posed with so much of grace as if it was a cakewalk for her. With this attire of hers, we are pretty sure that Pooja will soon be making it to the best-dressed of the week.

The starlet was a vision in an Astha Narang layered attire. We particularly loved the shade of red and the fact that it was not overdone at all. Kudos to the designer for keeping it plain and yet so elegant.

Her traditional attire consisted of a slightly flared kurti with structured bodice and she paired it with matching palazzo bottoms. Comfy and yet so on point! What also caught our attention was the subtle golden embellished work on the sleeves area of her full-sleeved kurti. She also sensibly draped the complementing dupatta on one side of the shoulder, so as to not overshadow her outfit.

Pooja mostly kept her amazing avatar jewellery-free but her TBZ-The Original stunning jhumkis were not only to die for but also enhanced her look.

Her middle-parted slightly loose bun, black bindi, and the bright red lipstick were spot-on. And now we want to see more of Pooja Hegde - as she is the fashionista that we should pay a lot more heed to.