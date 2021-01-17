Floral- Perfect! Pooja Hegde’s Pink Traditional Outfit Is Ideal For Upcoming Festive Occasions Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Pooja Hegde looked stunning in her ensemble, which she wore for a special occasion recently. With this outfit of hers, she inspired us to up our festive fashion game, and come 2021 we would need more festive outfit goals. Styled by Ashwin Mawle, Pooja looked amazing in her attire. So, let's decode her outfit and look for fashion inspiration.

The Housefull 4 actress wore a traditional pink outfit, which came from the label, Mishru. She wore a gharara set from the label that was light and pretty. Her attire consisted of a sleeveless short kurta and flared pyjamas. Her short kurta was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns and the pyjamas were enhanced by pink floral accents and yellow floral details. She also teamed her outfit with a pink dupatta that was enhanced by floral accents. The actress also wore complementing sandals with her ensemble. Pooja Hegde looked beautiful as she celebrated 1 year of AVPL.

She accessorised her look with an intricate silver bracelet that went well with her look. She also sported earrings, which were crafted out of pink stones and gold. Her jewellery came from the label, LORI Fine Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with eye shadow. The side-parted highlighted copper tresses completed her look. Pooja Hegde looked awesome as ever. So, what do you think about her outfit and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram