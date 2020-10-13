Happy Birthday Pooja Hegde: From Saree To Dress, A Look At Her Different Outfits That Made Us Go Wow Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 13 October 1990, Pooja Hegde is a Hindi and Telugu film actress who marked her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Ashutosh Gowariker's film Mohenjo Daro opposite Hrithik Roshan. The actress was further seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's comedy-drama film Housefull 4. Talking about her Bollywood journey, currently the actress is just two films old but her fashionable appearances have often been the talk of the town. Be it ethnic or western, the actress knows how to slay each look stylishly. So, on her birthday, take a look at her different stunning outfits from sarees to dresses that made us go wow.

Pooja Hegde In A White Sequin Gown At the Filmfare Awards 2020, Pooja Hegde walked the red carpet flaunting her sleeveless plunging-neckline white gown, which came from the label Evyatar Myor. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her floor-sweeping gown was accentuated by silver sequin striped patterns while the thigh-high front slit, added stylish quotient to her look. She completed her look with a pair of silver heels from Aldo and accessorised her look with a few rings from Gehna and Diamantina. Pooja let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and maroon lip shade. Pooja Hegde In A White Top And Long Green Skirt Pooja Hegde was decked up in a V-shaped plunging-neckline cold-shoulder white crop top, which featured dramatic layered sleeves. Styled by Ashwin Mawle, she teamed her crop top with a high-waist flared long light-green skirt that was accentuated by silver and golden embroidered floral and leaf patterns. Her ensemble came from the ace designer Manish Malhotra's collections and she upped her look with a pair of hoops, bracelet, and rings by Jatin Mor. The diva let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shimmering eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Pooja Hegde In A Yellow Gown Pooja Hegde looked like a ray of sunshine in her strapless bright-yellow flared gown, which came from Gaby Charbachy. Her lovely gown had a little shimmer in it and featured thigh-high side slit. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she teamed her gown with a pair of golden heels and notched up her look with pearl detailed drop earrings and ring from Musaddilal. The actress tied back her front tresses and let the remaining highlighted curls loose. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shimmering eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade, rounded out her look. Pooja Hegde In A Triple-Toned Saree Pooja Hegde exuded elegance in her beautiful brown saree by Payal Khandwala, which featured silver pallu with broad yellow border and white stripes on it. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she draped the pallu in a nivi style and teamed it with a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline light-brown blouse, which was accentuated by dark-brown stripes. The diva accessorised her look with gold-toned metallic earrings and rings from Minerali Store. Pooja tied her mid-parted tresses into a bun and adorned it with a white mogra. A tiny black bindi, filled thick brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and dark pink lip shade, elevated her look. Pooja Hegde In A Pink Mini Dress Pooja Hegde sported an off-shoulder full puffed sleeved pink mini dress and looked cute in it. The sleeves of her flared dress featured ruffle detailing and she completed her look with silver stone detailed heels. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the actress upped her look with a pair of drop earrings and ring and enhanced her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She tied her mid-parted tresses into a half updo and looked gorgeous.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Pooja Hegde? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Pooja Hegde!

Pic Credits: Pooja Hegde