Radhe Shyam Actress Pooja Hegde Sure Knows How To Make A Yellow Splash With Her Outfits
Pooja Hegde's latest movie poster is ruling the internet. The actress shared the picture of Radhe Shyam, which also Prabhas in the lead. In the poster, the actress is seen donning a red embroidered voluminous dress and doing a ball dance, with Prabhas, who is dressed in a white tuxedo. It definitely seems like a romantic movie and the actress has been giving us casual fashion goals. We have also noticed that she wears a lot of yellow colours and have decoded some yellow outfits for you.
Pooja Hegde's Yellow Gown
Pooja Hegde exuded dreamy vibes with her yellow off-shouldered gown that was crafted out the light fabric and featured a corset bodice with a long flowy skirt. It was a voluminous number and Pooja looked extremely pretty in her dress. Her long flowy dress was designed by Gaby Charbachy and she paired her ensemble with a statement diamond ring that was from Musaddilal Gems & Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, nude-toned lip shade, and subtle kohl with mascara. The side-parted highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.
Pooja Hegde's Yellow Lehenga
Pooja Hegde absolutely stunned us with her yellow lehenga that was by Manish Malhotra. She wore this lehenga for a Diwali party and looked resplendent and exuded festive vibes. She teamed her blouse that was half-sleeved and accentuated by intricate patterns. The actress draped a patterned dupatta with her ensemble and her dupatta was enhanced by meticulously-done patterns. Her elaborate earrings were by Sangeeta Boochra and went well with her lehenga. The makeup was enhanced by light pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses completed her look.
Pooja Hegde's Short Yellow Dress
For Housefull 4 promotions, Pooja Hegde was dressed to impress in her yellow dress that was by Deme_Love. Her dress was one-shouldered and accentuated by balloon sleeves. It was attached to a skirt that was enhanced by subtle pleats. The dress was lemon yellow in shade and perfect for parties. She accessorised her look with star-shaped blue earrings and a golden-plated ring. The makeup was enhanced by contoured pink cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, and pink eye shadow. The tresses were highlighted and shoulder-length.
So, which attire of Pooja Hegde's did you like the most? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Pooja Hegde's Instagram