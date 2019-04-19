Pooja Hegde And Aditi Rao Hydari Spotted In Disappointing Outfits At Manish Malhotra's Party Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Pooja Hegde and Aditi Rao Hydari also graced the Chandon party hosted by Manish Malhotra. These two divas absolutely disappointed us with their fashion statements. Usually well-dressed, Pooja and Aditi didn't quite leave an impression this time. Let's decode their outfits and looks.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde wore an absolutely bold gown designed by Manish Malhotra. It was a sheer number with intricate embellished accents and a totally deep asymmetrical neckline. The gown also featured a front slit. We didn't like the gown so much and that net ruffled floral detail at the back felt unnecessary. Pooja's makeup was dewy-toned and the side-swept tresses completed her look.

Aditi Rao Hydari

This was one of the rare occasions when Aditi Rao Hydari left us unimpressed. She wore a lavender sleeveless Flor et.al attire, which was enhanced by an overlapping detail. It was asymmetrical number with ruffled layers. While we liked the colour, the silhouette of the dress was not too great. She paired her attire with shiny heels. The makeup was beautifully done with a pink lip shade but the same couldn't be said about her hairstyle.