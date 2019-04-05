ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Aditi Rao Hydari's White Floral Suit Is The Therapy Wear We All Need

    By
    |
    Aditi Rao Hydari Fashion

    Aditi Rao Hydari looked beautiful in her traditional attire. She wore a summer-perfect ensemble recently, which came from Anita Dongre Grassroot. It was a breezy number, an ideal recipe for scorching summer. It was a beautiful ensemble and beckoned us to go traditional shopping right away.

    So, Aditi's ensemble, which was a traditional Grassroot kurta was dipped in an ivory hue. It was an intricately done kurta with soft floral work and she paired it with palazzos with colourful pink and green floral accents. This was a delightful combination and Aditi pulled off her ensemble with a lot of grace and confidence.

    Aditi Rao Hydari Style

    The diva paired her ensemble with white kolhapuris from Aprajita Toor, which went well with her look. She carried a bohemian purse with her, which was about burst of hues and interplay of patterns. The oxidised earrings rounded out her traditional avatar. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Aditi's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: aditi rao hydari grassroot
    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 15:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue