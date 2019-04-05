Aditi Rao Hydari's White Floral Suit Is The Therapy Wear We All Need Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aditi Rao Hydari looked beautiful in her traditional attire. She wore a summer-perfect ensemble recently, which came from Anita Dongre Grassroot. It was a breezy number, an ideal recipe for scorching summer. It was a beautiful ensemble and beckoned us to go traditional shopping right away.

So, Aditi's ensemble, which was a traditional Grassroot kurta was dipped in an ivory hue. It was an intricately done kurta with soft floral work and she paired it with palazzos with colourful pink and green floral accents. This was a delightful combination and Aditi pulled off her ensemble with a lot of grace and confidence.

The diva paired her ensemble with white kolhapuris from Aprajita Toor, which went well with her look. She carried a bohemian purse with her, which was about burst of hues and interplay of patterns. The oxidised earrings rounded out her traditional avatar. The makeup was marked by a pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The middle-parted wavy tresses rounded out her gorgeous avatar. So, what do you think about Aditi's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.