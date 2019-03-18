Not Just Saris, Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Equally Amazing In A Bold LBD Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aditi Rao Hydari was the finale showstopper at the FDCI India Fashion Week 2019 and she stunned us with her gorgeous sari. The next event was Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards and the diva effortlessly pulled off a contrasting ensemble. She wore a Cinq à Sept number that was bold and she looked absolutely stunning.

The diva wore a LBD, which came with a cape twist. She wore a sleeveless dress that was accentuated by sharp neckline and structural silhouette. It was a figure-hugging number and the floor-length cape gave her attire a dramatic touch. Aditi looked drop-dead gorgeous in her ensemble, which she paired with bondage sandals.

The actress paired it with statement danglers, which added to the bold look. It was a difficult look to pull off but Aditi carried it like a piece of cake. The makeup was enhanced by dewy touches with a pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted partly-tied hairdo completed her look. So, what do you think about Aditi Rao Hydari's ensemble and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.