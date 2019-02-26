Want To Dress Like A Royal For A Friend's Wedding? Take Cues From Aditi Rao Hydari Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aditi Rao Hydari looked elegantly graceful in her Tarun Tahiliani number. She wore this attire for a wedding recently and made a strong case for ivory hue and minimalism. There was a subtlety to her attire, which was far from the typical embellishments seen in wedding outfits. Aditi's ensemble boasted the changing fashion language of modern Indian women and she definitely gave us goals.

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi sported a textured lehenga by the designer, which came from his Spring Summer'19 collection. It consisted of a gold textured sleeveless blouse, which was accentuated by metallic studs and crystals. Aditi teamed it with ivory flared skirt that was minimally embroidered in gold. She teamed her lehenga with an intricately-bordered mukaish net dupatta, which enhanced her look.

She elevated her look with an elaborate gold choker and complementing jhumkis, which came from Narayan Jewellers. The makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade, a bindi, and impeccably-applied kohl. The middle-parted layered tresses rounded out her traditional avatar. So, what do you think about Aditi Rao Hydari's look and ensemble? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.