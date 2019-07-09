ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Patralekha Gives Us A Rainy Day Fashion Goal With This Outfit

    By
    |
    Patralekha Fashion

    Patralekha gave us a rainy day denim goal with her ensemble. She was spotted in a casual outfit and it was a sassy outfit, which had all our attention. Her attire was also notched up by quirky touches and it was a bold number, so not for shy girls out there. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.

    So, the actress, wore a striped crop top and teamed it with a pair of distressed denims. She also wore an oversized jacket that was enhanced by vibrant stickers. It was a comfy ensemble and Patralekha looked awesome as ever in it. The outfit was an interesting one and she paired it with black loafers with it. Well, now those flats were a classy addition to her ensemble.

    Patralekha Style

    She accessorised her look with a smart watch and a bracelet. Her styling was absolutely minimal and she wore red-hued shades to spruce up her avatar. The make-up was nude-toned with a muted lip shade and the middle-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar. Patralekha looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    More CELEB SPOTTING News

    Read more about: patralekha celeb spotting
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 14:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue