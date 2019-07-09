Just In
Patralekha Gives Us A Rainy Day Fashion Goal With This Outfit
Patralekha gave us a rainy day denim goal with her ensemble. She was spotted in a casual outfit and it was a sassy outfit, which had all our attention. Her attire was also notched up by quirky touches and it was a bold number, so not for shy girls out there. Let's decode her outfit and look of the day.
So, the actress, wore a striped crop top and teamed it with a pair of distressed denims. She also wore an oversized jacket that was enhanced by vibrant stickers. It was a comfy ensemble and Patralekha looked awesome as ever in it. The outfit was an interesting one and she paired it with black loafers with it. Well, now those flats were a classy addition to her ensemble.
She accessorised her look with a smart watch and a bracelet. Her styling was absolutely minimal and she wore red-hued shades to spruce up her avatar. The make-up was nude-toned with a muted lip shade and the middle-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar. Patralekha looked amazing as ever. Don't you think so? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.