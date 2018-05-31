Patralekhaa’s Psychedelic Dress Will Be Your Weekend Favourite!

The 'CityLights' actress and Rajkummar Rao's girlfriend, Patralekhaa, is quite a glamorous chic. Be it her Lecoanet Hemant abstract gown or a shirt dress by Theory, Patralekhaa is slaying stylishly like anything off-screen.

The actress was recently spotted in an Urvashi Joneja summery breezy dress. The diva looked so pretty and cute that we couldn't take our eyes off her. Her concrete citrus panelled outfit had a psychedelic touch that we so loved. With the dress, Patralekhaa brought back the popular adage, 'Orange Is The New Black'. Actually, she wore both the colours like a boss!

Her voluminous kaftan-styled attire was splashed in orange, black, and white prints. While the background of her dress was coloured orange, the black and white triangle prints are what accentuated the beautiful dress. This interesting outfit also effectively enhanced her petite frame and the boat-neck style neckline went perfectly with the dress.

We are sure Patralekhaa, in this gorgeous dress, would have made some envy and others going weak in the knees.

The starlet's black-hued Chloé shoes were bang-on with the orange dress. She also accessorised her look with black Varnika Arora studs and a classy bag.

Styled by Devki B, Patralekhaa sensibly colour-blocked her orange with black and her side-swept hair was done amazingly.

We must give Patralekhaa 10 on 10 for this look. Did you like her in this Urvashi Joneja dress as much as we did?