Patralekhaa's Wow Vintage Style Can Be Aced By Even The Lazy Girls

By Devika
Patralekhaa Instagram

Patralekhaa might be on a bit of a break from the reel life but she is keeping us fashionably hooked. She has been channelling the looks of yesteryear Hollywood divas like Audrey Hepburn. If you follow her style closely, you too can take cues and copy those looks. Nothing so complicated about mirroring those looks.

So, first she wore a sleeveless navy blue dress, which had a V-neck and she teamed it with a chic red belt and stunning studs. She tied a fringe-styled high bun, which was the typical look that Audrey Hepburn used to sport. We also loved her winged eyeliner and the red lip shade not only enhanced her lips but also made her look notches prettier.

Patralekhaa dresses

In the second look, Patralekhaa went all casual and retro. This vintage look totally got our attention and we wanted to emulate it asap. She wore a multi-coloured pink checkered shirt and paired it with white crisp trousers. She left her top buttons unbuttoned and flaunted her collar bones.

Again she wore the same studs and winged eyeliner but this time she went for a pink lip shade. We liked her tied hairdo a lot but the pink bow ribbon was what amped up her vintage quotient.

Patralekhaa latest fashion

So, if you want to mirror vintage style, you can follow Patralekhaa's style and easily get the look.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 17:16 [IST]
