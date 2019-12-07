Pati Patni Aur Woh Actress Bhumi Pednekar Raises Mercury Levels With Her Eclectic Fashion! Bollywood Wardrobe Lekhaka

Bhumi Pednekar has been raising the mercury this winter with her new turn as a style diva. Acing it with contemporary chic Indian saris teamed with sultry bralettes and blouses, and mixing it up with smart western casuals, Bhumi is proving to be the fresh fashion inspiration for millennials.

While promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh, where she plays a sultry, attractive married woman with a mind of her own, Bhumi Pednekar has experimented with her fashion choices. She has pulled off funky outfits with retro touches, and the classic saree with contemporary styling effortlessly. In fact, her fashion choices have won her praise from fashion critics. From gowns and sarees to dresses, she has pulled off experimentation effortlessly.

In a year where she has had 4 films releasing, including the superhit Saand Ki Aankh, she has upped her style quotient steadily. Her choices during Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh promotions represented a shift in her personal style to contemporary, comfortable and edgy outfits. Be it a combination gown in sedate grey or a lovely white shirt offset with a colourful skirt, she kept her clothes easy to wear and visually appealing.

Speaking about her style transformation, Bhumi said, "My personal fashion choices tend to be quirky and oriented towards comfortable style. So, while promoting three different films this year I chose looks and outfits that I would love to wear. I love sleek, stylish sarees, and I enjoy wearing fitted elegant gowns. You will usually spot me in smart casuals combining the best of high street brands. I have worn all that I would like to sport and combined it to create mixed looks that are fashionable and comfortable."

Within a few years, Bhumi Pednekar has elevated the fashion bar and beckoned us to go beyond the comfort zone. We hope, she keeps on inspiring us stylishly.

Photo Credits: Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram