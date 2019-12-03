Bhumi Pednekar Impresses Us With Her Elegant Multi-hued Linen Sari

ENGLISH

    Currently, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar is pretty busy as she has number of films lined up. While the actress is still on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh, she took out some time from her busy schedule to announce her another film titled Durgavati. The Bala actress took to her Instagram to make this announcement and flaunted a beautiful multi-hued linen sari. So, let us take a close look at her sari and decode it.

    So, Bhumi Pednekar opted for a silver-striped linen sari, which was designed by Anavila. Styled by Pranita Shetty, her sari was splashed in myriad colours. The actress gracefully draped the pallu of her sari with wide pleats. She teamed it with a half-sleeved shimmering fabric plain pastel blouse. Bhumi completed her look with a pair of black sandals. She accessorised her look with green-hued drop earrings.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look while the black bindi upped her ethnic look. Bhumi left her side-parted and shoulder-length highlighted layered tresses loose.

    Bhumi Pednekar looked elegant in her sophisticated linen sari. What do you think about her sari look? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 9:45 [IST]
