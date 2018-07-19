Subscribe to Boldsky
Parineeti Chopra Ups Her Style Game In A Vibrant Floral Kurti

By
Parineeti Chopra Fashion

If there is somebody, whose fashion sense has really evolved in the industry, it is Parineeti Chopra. The actress has repeatedly been slaying it and making us fall head over heels in love with her. Recently, she was seen wearing a breezy traditional attire, of which we couldn't keep our eyes off. She was also clicked with her 'Hasee Toh Phasee' co-star Sidharth Malhotra, who looked dapper too.

Parineeti Chopra traditional looks

Her ethnic outfit was so pretty that we wished we had it in our wardrobes. Designed by Anita Dongre, her flowy kurti was dipped in pastel pink shade and she looked so gorgeous in it. Parineeti's stunning kurti was quite simple and accentuated by vibrant floral prints. It was a quarter-sleeved kurti, which was adorned with symmetrical floral prints on the bodice area.

The remaining part of her kurti had somewhat scattered prints. However, the border area featured beautiful flowering plants and we couldn't stop wowing. Also, her neckline area was beautifully done with leafy prints and floral accents. Parineeti teamed her kurti with white-hued pyjamas.

Parineeti Chopra latest fashion

But what really caught our attention were her meticulously crafted floral juttis from Fizzy Goblet. Parineeti Chopra looked unforgettable in her traditional attire and we hope, she keeps on wooing us over and over again.

We are absolutely blown away by Parineeti. Are you too? Let us know your views in the comments section.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 16:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2018
     

